From left, Maj. Christopher McLeod, 8th Fighter Wing director of staff, and Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander, discuss the details of a plan presented during a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Overall, the Wolf Pack will invest $117,000 in innovative projects brought forward by the Wolfwerx team. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8192248
|VIRIN:
|231228-F-UH796-3040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes
