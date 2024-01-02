From left, Maj. Christopher McLeod, 8th Fighter Wing director of staff, and Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander, discuss the details of a plan presented during a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Overall, the Wolf Pack will invest $117,000 in innovative projects brought forward by the Wolfwerx team. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8192248 VIRIN: 231228-F-UH796-3040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.