Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, presents his innovative idea at a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. During the meeting, Pearson received feedback from the counsel of leaders and continues to refine his solution for future review. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
|12.28.2023
|01.08.2024 03:42
|8192247
|231228-F-UH796-3021
|5615x3736
|10.63 MB
|KR
|2
|1
This work, The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
