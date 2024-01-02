The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack’s innovation team, Wolfwerx, sponsored the presentation of four creative ideas for the 8th Fighter Wing commander’s consideration Dec. 28.



Four teams presented cutting-edge solutions to improve their work centers to Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander, Maj. Christopher McLeod, 8th FW director of staff, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 8th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader.



Ideas ranged from improved training resources to wireless communication appliances.



“Thank you for taking the time to present these plans that leave Kunsan better than the way you found it,” said Bradbury. “You are creating solutions that are going to last and sustain the Wolf Pack’s status as a premier warfighter wing.”



Master Sgt. Randall Vaughn, 8th Operations Squadron radar approach control system assistant chief controller, discussed the benefits of air traffic controllers using wireless headsets. Vaughn cited how controllers are leashed to their workstations and the negative mission impact it has when a watch supervisor needs to move freely. This limitation is most noticeable while supervising the complex scenarios that occur during increased air traffic. The 8th FW commander authorized support of his proposal and the funding process is underway to bring this support to the 8th OSS.



From the 8th Security Forces Squadron, Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, military working dog handler, presented a proposal to bring updated training technology directly to handlers on base. In coordination with veterinarian technicians, MWD handlers would use this resource to train and hone their abilities to respond quickly to emergencies when a veterinarian may be unavailable and reduce the risk of suffering a MWD casualty. Pearson received feedback from the counsel of leaders and continues to refine his solution for future review.



Tech. Sgt. Stacey Dillion, 8th SFS NCO in charge of training, proposed more interactive and realistic training through the use of virtual reality. Dillion’s plan is to immerse 8th SFS defenders and augmented forces in a three-dimensional environment with scenarios that an operator can control in response to the user’s actions. The 8th FW commander authorized support of her proposal and the funding process is underway to bring this technology to the 8th SFS.



The 8th SFS NCO in charge of small unmanned aircraft systems, Staff Sgt. Nathan Johnson, recommended bolstering the squadron’s current fleet of drones. His presentation led to deep discussion between the panel leaders and the sUAS team. All concluded additional research from field testing was necessary to improve further the team’s ability to provide real-time information on and around Kunsan AB. 8th SFS is in coordination with mission partners and will revisit this proposal with the 8th FW commander next quarter.



“You shouldn’t shoot small when trying to change the Air Force,” said Gaetke. “The way we bring about change starts with data and experience, so thank you for thinking about things we can be doing better here at Kunsan and in the Air Force.”



Overall, the Wolf Pack will invest $117,000 in innovative projects brought forward by the Wolfwerx team. If you’d like to connect with Wolfwerx, email them at 8fw.Operation.BOLO@us.af.mil

