The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes

Master Sgt. Herman Bowser, Wolfwerx spark cell team member, addresses the 8th Fighter Wing commander before Airmen present their innovation ideas at a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Wolfwerx is an innovation team dedicated to supporting ways to improve mission capabilities at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

