146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Candace Alonzo, and Senior Airman Josue Aguirre, loadmasters assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron at the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), look out over the back of a C-130J aircraft as it flew over the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146AW and one C-130H aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

Date Taken: 01.06.2024