146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight

U.S. Air Force aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing (152AW) fly in a 3 Ship Formation Flight over the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing and one C-130H aircraft from the 152AW, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

Date Taken: 01.06.2024
Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US