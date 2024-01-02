146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cormac Roethler, crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Candace Alonzo, loadmaster, both assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), wait on the flight line in front of a C-130J aircraft before a 3 Ship Formation flight at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146AW and one C-130H aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

