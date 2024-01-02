U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Henry, the lead pilot for Ocean 21 Flight, assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron at the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), taxis a C-130J aircraft on a runway before a 3 Ship Formation flight at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146AW and one C-130H aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:58 Photo ID: 8192106 VIRIN: 240106-Z-CP771-1028 Resolution: 3363x5040 Size: 1.95 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.