U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Henry, the lead pilot for Ocean 21 Flight, assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron at the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), flies a C-130J aircraft over the Channel Islands during a 3 Ship Formation flight over Southern California, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146AW and one C-130H aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8192107
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-CP771-1035
|Resolution:
|4921x3283
|Size:
|745.67 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT