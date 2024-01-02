Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight [Image 9 of 11]

    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing (152AW) fly in a 3 Ship Formation Flight over the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands, Jan. 6, 2024. Two C-130J aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing and one C-130H aircraft from the 152AW, Nevada Air National Guard, participated in the flight, training together on a cargo drop and coastline terrain familiarization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8192112
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-CP771-1087
    Resolution: 3841x2164
    Size: 411.36 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight
    146AW and 152AW fly over Southern California in 3 Ship Formation Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    HollywoodGuardForever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT