USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

Incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter presented his remarks on Jan. 5 during the Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from USARPAC. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

