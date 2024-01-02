USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith and incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter march on the parade field during the Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan 5. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

