USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

The 25th Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet Soldiers provide music on Jan. 5, 2023, during the Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from USARPAC. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape.

