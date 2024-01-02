Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn makes his remarks on Jan. 5, 2023, during the Flying V ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from #USARPAC. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 17:50
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

