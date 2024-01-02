USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn makes his remarks on Jan. 5, 2023, during the Flying V ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from #USARPAC. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8190511 VIRIN: 240105-A-YX677-3704 Resolution: 5753x3837 Size: 1.72 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.