USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith and incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter salutes while playing the national anthem at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan 5. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

