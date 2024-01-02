U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith and incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter salutes while playing the national anthem at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan 5. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8190471
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-YX677-8775
|Resolution:
|4230x2821
|Size:
|916.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
