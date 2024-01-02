Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith provides remarks on January 5 during the Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

