Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea

240104-N-TL932-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) A Philippine Navy helicopter lands on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a cross-deck exercise as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

