    Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea [Image 12 of 13]

    Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Larissa Dougherty 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240104-N-PQ495-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), observes flight operations with distinguished visitors from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force on the flight deck aboard Vinson during a distinguished visitor embark as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8189648
    VIRIN: 240104-N-PQ495-1001
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

