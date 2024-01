Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea

240104-N-PQ495-1066 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Vice Adm. Alberto Bernardo Carlos, Commander, Western Command, Philippine Navy, observe flight operations on the flight deck aboard Vinson during a distinguished visitor embark a as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

