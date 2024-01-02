240104-N-TL932-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Vice Adm. Alberto Bernardo Carlos, Commander, Western Command, Philippine Navy, left, is welcomed by Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), on the flight deck aboard Vinson during a distinguished visitor embark as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.