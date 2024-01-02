240104-N-IW069-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, right, gives a gift to Vice Adm. Alberto Bernardo Carlos, Commander, Western Command, Philippine Navy, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a distinguished visitor embark as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 23:31 Photo ID: 8189631 VIRIN: 240104-N-IW069-1021 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.