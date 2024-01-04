240104-N-PQ495-1111 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca, left, Commander, Northern Luzon Command, Philippine Air Force, Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, Vice Adm. Alberto Bernardo Carlos, Commander, Western Command, Philippine Navy, and Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), observe flight operations on the flight deck aboard Vinson during a distinguished visitor embark as part of a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the South China Sea, Jan. 4. The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. military and AFP and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Photo ID: 8189650 VIRIN: 240104-N-PQ495-1111 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS