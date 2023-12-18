635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Puzewski, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, poses for a photo in front of an Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System light during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The new EALS lighting system plays a key role in providing deployed environments with quick and reliable landing zones for a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
