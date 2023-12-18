Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7]

    635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Puzewski, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, poses for a photo in front of an Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System light during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The new EALS lighting system plays a key role in providing deployed environments with quick and reliable landing zones for a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Holloman
    Hurlburt
    AETC
    BEAR Base
    Moody Hill
    635thMMS

