Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron and the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron test out the lighting for an Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The new EALS lighting system plays a key role in providing deployed environments with quick and reliable landing zones for a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 09:51 Photo ID: 8187770 VIRIN: 231215-F-IP012-1268 Resolution: 2997x1998 Size: 350.89 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.