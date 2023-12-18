U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Santiago, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, stores a group of Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System lights during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources or BEAR unit is one of 5 locations that provide civil engineers with the training needed to utilize the EALS lighting systems effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 09:51
|Photo ID:
|8187771
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-IP012-1104
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, 635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
