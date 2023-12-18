635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Santiago, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, stores a group of Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System lights during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources or BEAR unit is one of 5 locations that provide civil engineers with the training needed to utilize the EALS lighting systems effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

