    635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 3 of 7]

    635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Cowart, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, rolls up wiring for an Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System layout during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. With the upgraded EALS, the Air Force has the capability to efficiently provide temporary landing areas for aircraft in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8187768
    VIRIN: 231214-F-IP012-1049
    Resolution: 5742x3820
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Hurlburt
    AETC
    BEAR Base
    Moody Hill
    635thMMS

