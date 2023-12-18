U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Cowart, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, rolls up wiring for an Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System layout during a training course at Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. With the upgraded EALS, the Air Force has the capability to efficiently provide temporary landing areas for aircraft in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 09:51 Photo ID: 8187768 VIRIN: 231214-F-IP012-1049 Resolution: 5742x3820 Size: 1.92 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.