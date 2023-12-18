635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Santiago, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, lays out a group of Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System lights during a training course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The new EALS model enhances the Air Force’s rapid response in urgent missions, ensuring swift airfield setup in critical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US