U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallas Hensley, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron contingency training noncommissioned officer in charge, gives a briefing to a group of Airmen about setting up a new Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting System at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2023. The new EALS model enhances the Air Force’s rapid response in urgent missions, ensuring swift airfield setup in critical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 09:51 Photo ID: 8187766 VIRIN: 231214-F-IP012-1013 Resolution: 5847x3890 Size: 2.26 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th MMS training shop showcases EALS capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.