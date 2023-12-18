A sign dedicating the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight facility to the name of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski is unveiled during a dedication ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8187028
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-AC305-1084
|Resolution:
|5267x3511
|Size:
|13.22 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT