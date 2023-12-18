Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman [Image 8 of 9]

    Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A sign dedicating the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight facility to the name of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski is unveiled during a dedication ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

