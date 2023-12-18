Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Otero (left), 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight operations section chief, presents Tech. Sgt. Christina Hamski, widow of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski, with gifts during a ceremony dedicating the 52 CES EOD flight facility to Staff Sgt. Hamski at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Staff Sgt. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

