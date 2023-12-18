A display committed to the memory of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski greets visitors entering the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight facility at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. The facility is dedicated to Hamski, an EOD technician who was assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 01:00 Photo ID: 8187026 VIRIN: 231201-F-AC305-1015 Resolution: 5094x3396 Size: 12.24 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.