Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman

Mary Ellen Winston (left), mother of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski, and Tech. Sgt. Christina Hamski, widow of Staff Sgt. Hamski, attend a ceremony to dedicate the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight facility to Staff Sgt. Hamski at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Staff Sgt. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

