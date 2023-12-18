Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing command chief, provides remarks during a ceremony to dedicate the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight facility to Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

