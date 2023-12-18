Mary Ellen Winston, mother of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph J. Hamski, provides remarks during a ceremony to dedicate the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight facility to Hamski at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Hamski was an EOD technician assigned to Spangdahlem AB when he was killed in action in May 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 01:00 Photo ID: 8187027 VIRIN: 231201-F-AC305-1108 Resolution: 4252x2835 Size: 10.21 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem dedicates EOD facility to fallen Airman [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.