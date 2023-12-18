US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert

Mike Luce, the drummer of the music group Drowning Pool sings, and pounds his drums during the Drowning Pool concert in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 30, 2023. This concert is a part of the Drowning Pool’s Holiday tour around Poland from Dec. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2023.

