Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert [Image 2 of 11]

    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Ryan McCombs, the lead singer of the music group Drowning Pool, sings a song during the Drowning Pool concert in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 30, 2023. This concert is a part of the Drowning Pool’s Holiday tour around Poland from Dec. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8186768
    VIRIN: 231230-A-CJ193-1224
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 31.11 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert
    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT