Stevie Benton, the bass player of the music group Drowning Pool, sings and plays his bass guitar during the Drowning Pool concert in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 30, 2023. This concert is a part of the Drowning Pool’s Holiday tour around Poland from Dec. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8186770
|VIRIN:
|231230-A-CJ193-1246
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|29.21 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
