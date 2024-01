U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider, clap and sing along with the lead singer Ryans McCombs of the music group Drowning Pool during the Drowning Pool concert in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 30, 2023. This concert is a part of the Drowning Pool’s Holiday tour around Poland from Dec. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:37 Photo ID: 8186769 VIRIN: 231230-A-CJ193-1254 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 23.87 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.