    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert [Image 1 of 11]

    US Powidz military community enjoys a Drowning Pool concert

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    C. J. Pierce, the guitarist of the music group Drowning Pool, sings and plays his guitar during the Drowning Pool concert in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 30, 2023. This concert is a part of the Drowning Pool’s Holiday tour around Poland from Dec. 24, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8186767
    VIRIN: 231230-A-CJ193-1234
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.44 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

