Georgia Schreiber poses with six Air Force Basic Military Trainees on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Schreiber, and her extended family, have hosted service members in their home for more than 28 of the 48 years Operation Home Cooking has been in existence. The annual event allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. (Courtesy photo)
Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving
