Basic Military Trainees depart the Pfingston Reception Center with their host family at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 23. Approximately 330 families hosted Air Force BMT trainees in their homes on Thanksgiving Day. The annual Operation Home Cooking tradition, now in its 48th year, allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

