Two Basic Military Trainees in their sixth week of training conduct an interview Nov. 23, with Univision TV 41 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. They were interviewed about their participation in Operation Home Cooking and having the opportunity to spend the day with a host family. This was the 37th Training Wing's 48th year conducting the event in which 330 local residents hosted trainees in their homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8185157
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-AE793-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Home Cooking [Image 7 of 7], by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT