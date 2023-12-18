Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Home Cooking [Image 1 of 7]

    Operation Home Cooking

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Two Basic Military Trainees in their sixth week of training conduct an interview Nov. 23, with Univision TV 41 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. They were interviewed about their participation in Operation Home Cooking and having the opportunity to spend the day with a host family. This was the 37th Training Wing's 48th year conducting the event in which 330 local residents hosted trainees in their homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Community
    Basic Military Training
    Operation Home Cooking

