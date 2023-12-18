Trainees Nolan Hall (left), from North Carolina, and Keisei Velez Yamaoka (right), from Mississippi, get ready to depart the Pfingston Reception Center Nov. 23, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The trainees, in their sixth week of training, spent Thanksgiving Day with Teresa Grady and her family as part of Operation Home Cooking. (U.S. Air force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

