Trainees Nolan Hall (left), from North Carolina, and Keisei Velez Yamaoka (right), from Mississippi, get ready to depart the Pfingston Reception Center Nov. 23, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The trainees, in their sixth week of training, spent Thanksgiving Day with Teresa Grady and her family as part of Operation Home Cooking. (U.S. Air force photo by Christa D'Andrea)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8185160
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-AE793-1047
|Resolution:
|2047x1151
|Size:
|601.54 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Home Cooking [Image 7 of 7], by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT