Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Home Cooking [Image 6 of 7]

    Operation Home Cooking

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force trainees Hayden Schulze (left) and Jack Canter (right) help themselves to Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23. Veterans Leslie and Daniel Brown have hosted trainees since 2006 as a part of Operation Home Cooking. Now in its 48th year, the program allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:21
    Photo ID: 8185162
    VIRIN: 231123-F-F3570-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Home Cooking [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Thanksgiving Day 2023
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Community
    Basic Military Training
    Operation Home Cooking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT