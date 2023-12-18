Air Force trainees Hayden Schulze (left) and Jack Canter (right) help themselves to Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23. Veterans Leslie and Daniel Brown have hosted trainees since 2006 as a part of Operation Home Cooking. Now in its 48th year, the program allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:21 Photo ID: 8185162 VIRIN: 231123-F-F3570-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.24 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Home Cooking [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.