Air Force trainees Hayden Schulze (left) and Jack Canter (right) help themselves to Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23. Veterans Leslie and Daniel Brown have hosted trainees since 2006 as a part of Operation Home Cooking. Now in its 48th year, the program allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. (Courtesy photo)
