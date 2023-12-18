Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian serves trainees from the 326th Training Squadron at Basic Military Training on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. In keeping with tradition, wing and 737th Training Squadron leadership served trainees in the dining facilities. Damian is the 37th Training Wing command chief at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. photo by Gregory Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8185161
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-EU579-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|895.74 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT