Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving Day 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    Thanksgiving Day 2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian serves trainees from the 326th Training Squadron at Basic Military Training on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. In keeping with tradition, wing and 737th Training Squadron leadership served trainees in the dining facilities. Damian is the 37th Training Wing command chief at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. photo by Gregory Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:20
    Photo ID: 8185161
    VIRIN: 231123-F-EU579-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 895.74 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking
    Thanksgiving Day 2023
    Operation Home Cooking
    Operation Home Cooking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local San Antonio community gives back on Thanksgiving

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Community
    Basic Military Training
    Operation Home Cooking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT