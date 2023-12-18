Maj. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell, center, deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon, stands at attention as her nephew, Sgt. Derrick Smith, left, and father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joe Mitchell, place the rank insignia of major general on her uniform during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. In her current position, Mitchell advises the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on all global and functional matters pertaining to stability and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 8184828 VIRIN: 231228-Z-DJ450-1163 Resolution: 6715x4477 Size: 21.6 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.