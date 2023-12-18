Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony

Maj. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell, fourth from left, deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon, stands with her family following her promotion to major general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. In her current position, Mitchell advises the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on all global and functional matters pertaining to stability and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

