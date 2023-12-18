Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony

A cake celebrating Brig. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell’s promotion to major general is displayed during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. Mitchell, an Ohio native, serves as deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 12.28.2023