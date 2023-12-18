Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., left, Ohio adjutant general, readministers the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell, deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon, during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. Mitchell enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard as a private in 1991 as a water purification specialist, then received her commission through Officer Candidate School in 1996. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:15
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    This work, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Pentagon
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    general officer
    National Guard
    J5

