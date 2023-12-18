Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., left, Ohio adjutant general, addresses Brig. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell, deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon, prior to her promotion to major general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. Mitchell, an Ohio native, has previously served as the 16th Engineer Brigade commander and as director of the joint staff for the Ohio National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

